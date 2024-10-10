Short Interest in Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Increases By 600.0%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

Localiza Rent a Car stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,285. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Localiza Rent a Car’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

