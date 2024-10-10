Short Interest in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Expands By 1,333.3%

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 1,333.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mannatech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.17. Mannatech has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.51.
Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
