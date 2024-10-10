Short Interest in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Increases By 271.5%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,100 shares, a growth of 271.5% from the September 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.24. 1,408,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Mullen Automotive has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4,666.00.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

