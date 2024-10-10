Short Interest in N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO) Declines By 96.0%

N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

N2OFF Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NITO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 456,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,308. N2OFF has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

