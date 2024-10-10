Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Drops By 70.0%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

NKRKY remained flat at $4.58 during trading on Thursday. 69 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, the rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer, winter, and all-season tires for cars and vans.

