Short Interest in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Rises By 600.0%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OCFCP stock remained flat at $25.26 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.