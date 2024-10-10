Short Interest in Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Rises By 675.0%

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 675.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shenzhou International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. Shenzhou International Group has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.1282 dividend. This is a positive change from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

