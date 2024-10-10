Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Drops By 76.8%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Straumann Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SAUHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 23,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,288. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.
Straumann Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.