Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Drops By 76.8%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Straumann Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SAUHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.53. 23,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,288. Straumann has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.