Short Interest in Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Rises By 268.6%

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,200 shares, an increase of 268.6% from the September 15th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 218.6 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSGTF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.57.
Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile
