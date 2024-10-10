Short Interest in Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Drops By 67.7%

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Stock Down 5.5 %
OTCMKTS:UURAF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,012. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Ucore Rare Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
Ucore Rare Metals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ucore Rare Metals
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ucore Rare Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucore Rare Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.