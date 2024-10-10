Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Grows By 2,950.0%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 2,950.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 487,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Stock Performance

Shares of UMICY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.03. 123,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,452. Umicore has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Umicore Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Umicore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

