Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Grows By 656.0%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,300 shares, an increase of 656.0% from the September 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
UTime Trading Up 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 1,223,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $62.25.
About UTime
