Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Grows By 656.0%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,300 shares, an increase of 656.0% from the September 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UTime Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.39. 1,223,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. UTime has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $62.25.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

