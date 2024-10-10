Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Increases By 649.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 649.6% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Zhongchao Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ ZCMD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 86,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

