Short Interest in Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Increases By 649.6%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a growth of 649.6% from the September 15th total of 33,900 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Zhongchao Trading Down 12.3 %
NASDAQ ZCMD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 86,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. Zhongchao has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.30.
About Zhongchao
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zhongchao
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.