Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

SPXCY stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. Singapore Exchange has a 52-week low of $98.07 and a 52-week high of $143.44.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.9931 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.89. Singapore Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

