Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SMGZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.91. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

