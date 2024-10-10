Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the September 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on SMGZY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Smiths Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMGZY
Smiths Group Trading Down 1.4 %
Smiths Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.378 per share. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.