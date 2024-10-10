Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Snipp Interactive shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 12,000 shares.

Snipp Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to execute customized purchase-based promotions and loyalty programs; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, an end-to-end real time multichannel SaaS cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

Featured Stories

