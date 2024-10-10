Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the September 15th total of 217,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Solitario Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Solitario Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPL

Solitario Resources Stock Performance

Shares of XPL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 58,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,625. Solitario Resources has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Solitario Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Solitario Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Solitario Resources by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 175,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solitario Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Solitario Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solitario Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.