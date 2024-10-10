Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 86,834 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 856,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MDAI. Northland Securities started coverage on Spectral AI in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Spectral AI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Spectral AI in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Spectral AI Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectral AI, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDAI. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spectral AI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectral AI in the second quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectral AI during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Spectral AI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

