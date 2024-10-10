STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.62. 326,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 718,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.61 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $99.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,861.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Broadwood Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,408 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $17,237,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 515,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 318,600 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 592,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,215,000 after buying an additional 197,717 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after buying an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

