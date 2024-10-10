Stargate Finance (STG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.06 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last week, Stargate Finance has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $38.06 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000085 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00256961 BTC.
Stargate Finance Token Profile
Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance.
Buying and Selling Stargate Finance
