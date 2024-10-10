Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.67.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 268.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $96.67 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $54.81 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

