StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITI. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Iteris from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.20 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Iteris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI opened at $7.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.13 million, a P/E ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.86. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iteris

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $5,929,617.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,350. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iteris by 150.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Further Reading

