StockNews.com Lowers InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on InterDigital from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $147.71 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. InterDigital has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $3.77. InterDigital had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,102.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,205 shares of company stock worth $716,218 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,762,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 34.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 81.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in InterDigital by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

