Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the September 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SEOAY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
