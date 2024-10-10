Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Trading Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €56.75 ($62.36) and last traded at €56.65 ($62.25). 20,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.50 ($62.09).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of €57.40 and a 200-day moving average of €59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home (OOH) media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Out-of-Home Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. The company offers various OOH advertising media services, such as traditional posters media and advertisements at bus and tram shelters and on public transport; and digital advertising services.

