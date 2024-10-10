S&U plc (SUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 1,730 ($22.64) on Thursday. S&U has a 12 month low of GBX 1,525.12 ($19.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,310 ($30.23). The company has a market cap of £210.20 million, a PE ratio of 801.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 54.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,777.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,863.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of S&U from GBX 2,180 ($28.53) to GBX 2,100 ($27.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&U

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Dividend History for S&U (LON:SUS)

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.