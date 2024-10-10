S&U plc (SUS) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

S&U Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SUS stock opened at GBX 1,730 ($22.64) on Thursday. S&U has a 12 month low of GBX 1,525.12 ($19.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,310 ($30.23). The company has a market cap of £210.20 million, a PE ratio of 801.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 58.00, a current ratio of 54.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,777.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,863.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of S&U from GBX 2,180 ($28.53) to GBX 2,100 ($27.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

