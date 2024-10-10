Sui 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $800.64 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Sui has a market cap of $5.06 billion and approximately $800.64 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sui has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,763,841,373 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,763,841,372.608888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.8664057 USD and is down -4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 348 active market(s) with $838,067,509.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

