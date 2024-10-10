Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 14,249,922 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 13,754,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).

Surface Transforms Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of £4.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.29.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.