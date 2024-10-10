SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Short Interest Up 233.3% in September

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. 1,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.22.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

