Synapse (SYN) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Synapse has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $78.82 million and $5.96 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,139,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

