Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Shares Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.62) and last traded at GBX 654 ($8.56). 11,665 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 96,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 652 ($8.53).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £391.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,114.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 691.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 644.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Tatton Asset Management Company Profile

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

