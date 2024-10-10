TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the September 15th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TCBP traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 88,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $138.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

