T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

T&D Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of T&D stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $8.51. 44,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,372. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. T&D has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

(Get Free Report)

See Also

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. The company offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability benefit, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.