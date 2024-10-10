Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $9.00 at Evercore ISI

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health Stock Up 5.9 %

Teladoc Health stock opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $22.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $642.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.34 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,200.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $31,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,049.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,158 shares in the company, valued at $343,200.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,377 shares of company stock valued at $438,054. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 395.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,364,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,303,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.