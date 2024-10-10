Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Short Interest Update

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,400 shares, an increase of 410.9% from the September 15th total of 131,600 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELO. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 92,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TELO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

