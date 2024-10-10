Tobam Acquires 3,125 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Tobam raised its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in BCE were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,488 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $1,183,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in BCE by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

BCE Trading Down 1.5 %

BCE stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,635. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 204.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

