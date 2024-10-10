tomiNet (TOMI) Price Down 20.5% This Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000086 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 533,440,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,716,740 tokens. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 533,440,407.0845758 with 155,815,686.672359 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.0416341 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,901,973.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

