Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,685,433 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 2,666,872 shares.The stock last traded at $63.30 and had previously closed at $63.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,677,917,000 after buying an additional 1,736,931 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,997,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,186,000 after acquiring an additional 218,807 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,803,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,418,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,794 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,814,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,884,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,194,000 after purchasing an additional 358,283 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

