Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $40.91. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 35,873 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.
