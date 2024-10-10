Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.45 and traded as high as $40.91. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 35,873 shares trading hands.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.50.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.