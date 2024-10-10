TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.41). 698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The company has a market capitalization of £27.62 million, a PE ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, insider Steve Winters acquired 48,874 shares of TPXimpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £20,038.34 ($26,224.76). Company insiders own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

TPXimpact Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native professional services in the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Belgium, Germany, the United States, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Consulting, Digital Experience, Data and Insights, KITS, TPX Norway, Questers, and RedCortex.

