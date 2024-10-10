Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.70 and traded as high as C$17.55. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$17.55, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$234.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

