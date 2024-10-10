TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Receives $1,441.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,441.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,386.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $811.42 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,331.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,294.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $75.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

