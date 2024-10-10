Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the September 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Trend Micro Price Performance

TMICY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. Trend Micro has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $440.07 million for the quarter. Trend Micro had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

