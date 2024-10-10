Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Earns Underweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $14.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $28.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 102.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 88.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 294.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

