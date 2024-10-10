Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 367.50 ($4.81), with a volume of 52005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.84).

Tristel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £175.11 million, a P/E ratio of 2,846.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 442 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.22.

Insider Transactions at Tristel

In other news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 50,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.20), for a total value of £198,500 ($259,782.75). Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

