TRON 1-Day Volume Tops $332.89 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $11.37 billion and approximately $332.89 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000609 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000577 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,560,321,967 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
