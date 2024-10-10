TrueFi Price Reaches $0.0759 (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One TrueFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $95.16 million and $16.91 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,148,976 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,143,714.2663865 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07528313 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $16,450,965.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

