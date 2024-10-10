Truist Financial Raises Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $23.00

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Monday, September 30th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

FMS opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.03. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.