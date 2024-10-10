TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.50 ($7.37) and traded as high as GBX 588.50 ($7.70). TUI shares last traded at GBX 563.50 ($7.37), with a volume of 265,195 shares trading hands.
TUI Trading Down 3.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 318.36, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 576.22.
About TUI
TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.
