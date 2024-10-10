UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $120.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.12% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFPI opened at $137.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.39. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $137.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 82.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 114,166 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 22.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 608,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 112,518 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 103.3% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 115,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 58,724 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $6,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 289.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

